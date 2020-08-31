Supreme and Nike link on retro soccer jersey, reversible windbreaker

After a weeklong pause, the Supreme season will resume this Thursday with the brand's latest collaboration with Nike. The long-running partners have teamed up on a capsule of '90s sportswear that includes a reversible ripstop nylon anorak and a Dri-Fit soccer jersey. The latter piece proves that the best soccer jerseys are the ones with collars and adds uneven stripes to channel the greatest era of soccer kits.

My only complaint about this capsule is that the stripes don't carry over to the sweat shorts, which match with the same three offerings of black, orange, and white throughout. Rounding out the collection is a crewneck sweatshirt in the same three colors, as well as reversible track pants to match the anoraks.

A killer tracksuit — Both the anoraks and track pants are fully reversible and made of ripstop nylon. Of the the three colors, the best might just be the orange and burgundy that calls to mind A.S. Roma. Dotted branding makes each of the logos faint — and with the exception of the black pieces, the color-blocked pockets clue you in to the dominant color on the reverse side. On the anorak, it's there that you'll find a full kangaroo pocket, which may just make it the side you wear outside most.

As cooler months will soon be upon us, the anorak will make an excellent layering piece — although it's unclear if it's waterproof. The trackpants, however, should be light enough to start rocking right away.

Rounding out the goods — The jewel appliqué Supreme Nike logo, which appears on each of the pieces, is the only decoration on the otherwise simple crewneck sweatshirt. It appears at the center of the chest, as well as at the bottom left of the similarly unadorned sweat shorts.

Look for all the pieces to drop at 11 a.m. this Thursday on Supreme's webstore, as well as its reopened physical locations. Supreme and Nike pieces always fly, so if you want this '90s sports apparel you'll have to be quick and have luck on your side.

