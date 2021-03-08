Supreme goes comfy with Nike velour tracksuits, reversible puffer jackets, and more

Following the success of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme sneakers — which sold out in mere minutes — the two brands have unveiled a collaborative spring apparel collection. Included in the upcoming range are colorful puffers, velour tracksuits, branded button-up shirts, beanies, and even a neck warmer. Full of monogram branding and spring-appropriate pastels, the collection is sure to go fast, especially considering those trying to cop have honed their skills on Supreme and SNKRS drops.

As two of the biggest names in streetwear, Supreme and Nike have led the increasing “hype” culture with exclusive drops that sell out in minutes. And despite the many complaints that accumulate from those unable to cop a product, the brands refuse to adopt more inclusive drop practices, like making more products or pre-orders — but truly, isn’t it the exclusivity that makes an order confirmation so satisfying? At this point though, extra supply wouldn’t hurt either brands’ demand: they’ve built an empire that every hypebeast wants to be a part of, whether the products are accessible or not. Resellers know this too, and join in on the drops in hopes of profiting off the appeal. So, will this collaborative drop continue the brands’ isolating practices, or can we all get a piece of the pie?

Velour and more — While Supreme and Nike will most likely maintain their exclusive releases — that’s business after all — this upcoming drop boasts plenty of products for consumers to choose from. Leading the collaboration is a colorful range of reversible puffer jackets, constructed of water-resistant nylon. Coming in classic red, blue, yellow, and black, the outerwear sports a large snakeskin Nike logo on its backside, while featuring monogram Nike branding all over once reversed. A Supreme motif can be seen on the back of the coat’s collar.

Supreme

Next, a personal favorite, is an assortment of cotton-blend velour tracksuits. Decorated entirely with a Swoosh jacquard logo pattern, the jackets also boast “Supreme” marked contrast sleeves. With shades spanning from monochromatic black, tan and brown, red and navy, and white and teal, the jackets come with matching pants to fulfill all your ‘90s velour dreams.

Still, there’s something more modern for the traditional Supreme x Nike fans too. Hooded sweatshirts, coming in the same hues as the puffer jackets, boast printed snakeskin Nike logos on their chests, while smaller Supreme branding graces the hood. Matching pants are also available if consumers want to complete the set. For those looking for a more formal look, however, the brands have also dropped striped button-up shirts, in black, pink, navy, and a plain non-striped white. Small Nike and Supreme branding can be seen just above the shirt’s breast pocket.

Supreme

Of course, any outfit from the capsule would be perfectly completed with the brands’ collaborative Dunk Low. But since few were able to score, this collection also features accessories to round out your look. Beanies, including the aforementioned jacquard logo patterns and printed snakeskin logo, come in yellow, blue, red, and black, and are also reversible. A double-branded Dri-FIT® insulated neck warmer further helps to keep you warm (and looking cool). Last but not least, a synthetic leather belt continues the snakeskin theme — though it can’t be used on any of the pants from this drop.

Supreme