Supreme covers the Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 in bandana print

Hot on the heels of a Dunk High trio, Supreme and Nike are back with a collaboration on one of the latter’s best sneakers from the ‘90s. The two brands are releasing three different versions of the Nike Zoom Air Flight 95, each of which has been covered with the ever-popular bandana print.

Coming in three distinct color options (light blue, tan, and black), each sneaker sports a paisley print on its suede and leather upper. Enlarged rubber outsoles are fitted with a Zoom Air unit at the heel and raised logo TPU windows at the midsole, tongue, and shank. The tongue features a material medley of mesh, suede, and terry cloth and is embroidered with Supreme’s logo. More Supreme branding appears at the rear midsole, while Nike Swooshes take their usual place at the medial side of the shoe and toe.

Long-time besties — Supreme might’ve beat Drake to the punch on a Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 collab, as the rapper is rumored to be working on a NOCTA pair as well. The old-school Nike silhouette debuted in 1995, and Supreme has a penchant for digging old sneakers out of the Swoosh’s vault. Earlier this year, the New York City streetwear brand also revamped the Nike Shox Ride 2, a supremely popular silhouette from the ‘00s.

The Zoom Air Flight 95 is best known for its “bug-eyed” midsole, a design detail that sets it apart as one of Nike’s more experimental silhouettes of the era. The sneakers first appeared on the feet of Jason Kidd when he played for the Dallas Mavericks, and several other guards across the league wore them as well. It was also one of the first to incorporate the “Zoom” name into the cushioning, replacing the “Tensile” moniker that preceded it.

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 is slated to release at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, May 5, via Supreme’s website and physical retailers. At least one of the three color variants could go on sale through Nike’s channels at a later date, giving you two shots at the latest from the long-term collaborators.