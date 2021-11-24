Supreme and Skittles will let you taste the hypebeast rainbow this week

Taste the...Supreme? With a Tiffany & Co. jewelry collab, a knitted Missoni collection, and a Junya Watanabe hoodie hybrid in the past month alone, the hyped streetwear label is infiltrating each corner of the market. Now comes time for Supreme to dip into the candy industry with a Skittles collaboration, which is part of its Fall/Winter 2021 offerings.

Sweetening the deal — Even though Skittles is probably one of the most accessible candies on the shelf, the sugary collab probably won’t be easy to come by. For starters, Supreme has remixed the candy’s popular logo with its own, similar to its Oreo collab last year. Once you’re ready to taste Supreme’s rainbow, there will be Original and Very Berry flavors.

Unlike its previous seasons’ Oreos and Wheaties takeovers, this collection doesn’t stop at processed food. The collection also features apparel, including two jackets, a racing jersey, pants, cycling gloves, a beanie, and balaclava. Iconic sports- and lifestyle brands Mitchell & Ness, Polartec, Castelli, and New Era lend a hand in the construction of the pieces.

In true Supreme fashion, its Skittles collaboration is far from minimal, using all of the candy’s primary colors to make each piece pop. The Mitchell & Ness twill jacket seems to have taken inspiration from Jeff Hamilton’s loud and proud Nascar jackets from the 90s and early 2000s. “94” is also printed throughout, nodding to Supreme’s founding year. Some pieces, such as the jacket, pants, and beanie, decide on a more fundamental design, allowing space for others, like the jersey, balaclava, and gloves, to speak more loudly.

Supreme

Supreme

Reigning Supreme — Every so often, Supreme’s collab decisions send a shock wave through the streetwear line. Though some may appear farfetched for the brand, even inciting the use of Steve Buscemi’s “How do you do fellow kids?” memes, Supreme has always been deliberate with its appropriation of recognizable pop culture imagery and brands. As long as the brand embraces its distinguished box logo, a simple use of italic Futura, it will continue to find new canvases to decorate.

The Supreme x Skittles collection will see a November 26th release via Supreme’s site at 11 a.m. ET.