Supreme has a fishing gear collab that’s out of this world

Supreme is going fairly niche for its latest collaboration, partnering with the Japanese fishing brand South2 West8. The outcome is some of the steeziest fishing gear you’ve ever seen, but in this era of fashion’s immersion into gorp, you don’t need to know how to cast a real to embrace the look.

Ingrained with a cult following, South2 West8 is under the Nepenthes umbrella along with Engineered Garments and Needles. The brand hones in the needs of fly fisherman, particularly the “Tenkara” method popular on its home island of Hokkaido. The term roughly translates to “from the sky” or “from the heaven” and involves minimal fishing rods with traditional Japanese hair burrs.

Together, Supreme and South2 West8 are putting out an assortment of outdoor gear with no shortage of pockets or dazzle. A range of jackets, pants, vests, and fleeces make use of South2 West8’s existing iconography, including camouflage so bright it will hide you from no one.

In America, South2 West8 is beloved by the type of fashion bros who stopped wearing Supreme years ago and have moved on to more obscure garms. Now that two brands have collided, the very same dudes are likely doing their best Michael Corleone impression and saying, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Gear up — Supreme and South2 West8’s 15-piece capsule has just about everything you’d need to wear fishing — or to cosplay as a linesman as you saunter down the street in hopes someone compliments your fit. Camo, watercolor-like prints, and South2 West 8’s Wiccan graphics appear on jackets, parkas, vests, and pants fit for the gamut of weather.

Fleece jackets, the ultimate fodder for gorp devotees, also appear and are sure to be one of the most difficult cops. There’s also a long-sleeve T-shirt if costume-esque dressing is less your thing, and the accessory front is representing by a mesh game bag and hats of the jungle, bush, and balaclava variety. Crucially, Supreme and South2 West8 have also crafted a co-branded Tenkara fishing rod — and we just hope they’re put to good use instead of being mounted on the walls of a bunch of dorks’ Ikea-decorated apartments.

Even if you’re not specifically a fisherman, the goods can easily be adapted for a wider range of outdoor activities as you flex on others who shop at REI or Cabela’s. The River Trek Jacket strips down all the way to be worn as a short-sleeve shirt, while the matching pants can also be zipped off into shorts — just a few of several modular pieces. Supreme’s gorpy collabs are often its very best, but the South2 West8 jawnz are on a whole different level.

Dropping this week — As always, Supreme’s latest drop will go down at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, through the streetwear brand’s website and physical stores. South2 West8’s gear can get quite pricey, so don’t be surprised if the tags come in more around the Stone Island range than The North Face.

Outdoor gear this hot, though, is priceless.