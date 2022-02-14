Supreme’s 22-foot Airstream Trailer may cost more than your entire house

Supreme has unveiled its lookbook and preview for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, and as always our eyes have gone straight to the accessory section.

If Supreme is a way of life, hypebeasts will soon be able to live in it quite literally with the revelation of a heavily branded Airstream travel trailer. The aluminum mobile home comes with built-in red leather “Supreme” seating and no shortage of Box Logos on the interior and exterior, including a “Bogo” awning.

As far as features go, the 22-foot trailer boasts a kitchen witth stove, microwave, and refrigerator, as well as a 54 x 80-inch mattress and additional sleep space through the convertible dinette. There’s also climate control and a stereo and HDTV with DVD player to help keep you entertained, while the bathroom packs a vanity mirror, faucet, sink, toilet, and shower with seat.

Supreme’s trailer won’t come cheap, as brand-new Airstreams at this size typically start at $50,000 to $60,000. The brand will probably only make a small number of them, too, as (less) large accessories in the past have only had 100 or so units.

What else is in store? — There’s plenty more to come from Supreme on the much smaller front, including Kraft macaroni and cheese continuing its recent streak of branded food products. Letter noodles spell out Supreme’s name, while the box comes with a dinosaur wearing a Box Logo T-shirt.

Rhino trunks in Supreme red or leopard print will cover your storage needs, while throw pillows and a woven area rug will allow you deck out your home. If you’re looking to improve your cooking skills, a Supreme-branded cast iron skillet may just do the trick. For your dog, there are crystal-studded collars and leashes made with Italian leather. And for your plants, there are terra-cotta planters with the Box Logo imprinted.

Supreme’s steady stock of Hanes goods will return with army green tanks, boxer briefs, and socks. Nike Air Force 1s are also back in black and white versions, and there’s even an uncut skateboard standing out amongst the usual assortment of decks. Head to Supreme’s site to check out everything the brand has in store for this summer and spring, and scroll through the gallery below for some of our highlights.