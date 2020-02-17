Supreme tests hypebeasts yet again with Oreos, Ziploc bags, and Instax film

Supreme has released its SS20 lookbook today, meaning it's time to partake in the biannual tradition that is ogling the upcoming range of accessories. As always, Supreme hasn't disappointed and will bring more ridiculous, box logo-branded goods into the world over the next several months. Love them or hate them, their mere existence is hilarious.

The most absurd item is the Supreme red Oreo. The color is spot on, to the point that it looks inedible, and the Oreo logo has been replaced with Supreme's. It'll come in pack of threes, and I'm curious what the hell hypebeasts will do with them. Will they display the whole package, display the opened cookies, or eat them as the good lord Nabisco intended? More importantly, will the food coloring bleed out into the milk? Someone on the 'Gram will certainly find out while racking up views.

Supreme

Elsewhere in the lineup is a Mac T5025P Tech Series Workstation, as if any hypebeasts know how to use a tool. I wish I were loaded just so I could get it for my dad for shits and giggles. It would look great next to his black Harley Davidson.

Supreme

For the vinyl enthusiasts out there, Supreme has partnered with Numark on a PT01 Portable Turntable. The Venn diagram of people who own this and the Frank Ocean Endless vinyl will be a circle.

Supreme

If you're looking for the ultimate fit pic, you'll love the Fujifilm instax Mini polaroid film. It comes in a pack of 10, meaning you should have enough to put one on your mom's fridge and disappoint her.

We could do this all day, but other highlights include a pair of binoculars, a serape (shouts out la raza), Ziploc bags, swim goggles, and a bird call. Take a look at the full lineup here, including the actual clothes, and prepare to start copping when the online store reopens February 27.

Supreme