Supreme’s dropping vintage-inspired sunglasses and ’70s denim sets this week

After dropping an $11,000 branded Sea-Doo watercraft last week, Supreme is leaving high-tech behind in favor of vintage styles. As teased on the brand’s Instagram, this week’s launch includes an array of retro-looking sunglasses, which pair well with equally nostalgic apparel and sneakers dropping alongside the shades.

Supreme has made sure to incorporate something from every era in its upcoming drop, perhaps inspired by its past retro drops with Emilio Pucci and ’50s-era appliance brand Smeg. This time around, however, the brand has produced most of its designs on its own, with only a few pieces dedicated to a collaboration. Per @DropsByJay, this week’s partnership with Vans has only resulted in a few bucket hats and two pairs of printed sneakers. All other vintage-inspired goods, including the extensive list of sunglasses, are courtesy of Supreme itself.

Supreme gets shady — So far, the brand has only confirmed the drop of its sunglasses, showing off four retro pairs on Instagram. The first, dubbed “Goldtop,” boasts gold Supreme branding and smaller frames reminiscent of the late ’80s. Another, called “Downtown,” leans into trending ’70s funk with round opaque frames, while a Vega pair nods to the ’80s again with rectangular neon pink shades. The last iteration, named “Brooks,” flaunts tiny metallic gold lenses as a throwback to the ’90s.

Per Supreme’s website, all frames are handmade in Italy and feature lenses with an anti-reflective coating. Each pair will be offered in four different colors, including tortoiseshell, silver, black, and hot pink, to make 16 pairs overall.

Leaning into trending decade fashion — As of now, Supreme has yet to announce its apparel launching this week — and likely won’t until the last minute. On Twitter, @DropsByJay has kept the masses informed, although most are passing up on the upcoming drop (perhaps proof that it’s actually worthwhile).

Tuning back into the vintage look, Supreme has placed a beetle graphic — recognizable as Massive Attack’s Mezzanine album cover art from the ’90s — onto three jersey and short sets. Consumers can choose from an all-black version, a bright white iteration, or a baby blue set. The eye-catching graphic is sure to appeal to ’90s triphop fans and jersey-lovers alike.

If you consider yourself a true fashion risk-taker, however, Supreme has designed three ’70s-esque patchwork denim sets available for purchase. The first keeps it classic with blue denim patchwork jeans and a matching vest, while the two other sets opt for black and light orange shading. Each is sure to set you apart from the crowd, even if you choose not to wear the set together.

There’s something for everyone — Revamping Vans’ classic bucket hats and sneakers, Supreme has covered both in a print of its white “S” logo, which stands out against backgrounds of tan, black, and Supreme’s signature red. Two Vans silhouettes — the low-top Skate Era and Sk-8 Mid — both bear the latter shade, with the upper of the Skate Era completely covered in “S” logos. Leaving room for pops of red on its toe box and laces, the Sk-8 Mid only sees the pattern on its quarter panel.

Leaving room for hypebeasts — who are already turning their noses up at the rest of this week’s offerings — Supreme has included seven iterations of a sweatshirt and sweatshirt set. Keeping it minimal, both the top and bottom bear a miniature red Box Logo, which stand out against the available color schemes of green, white, purple, black, gray, orange, and a paint-splattered pastel pattern.

Be ready to shop the drop — Whether you opt for the classic sunglasses, bold patchwork denim set, or comfortable sweatsuit, this week’s drop should be relatively easy to obtain should the hypebeasts continue to sleep on it. All pieces of the collection are set to launch this Thursday at 11 a.m. ET through the streetwear brand’s website.

Personally, the ’90s beetle jersey and patchwork denim sets are the highlights of Supreme’s upcoming release, though note that the sunglasses and sweatsuits will likely be the first to sell out. After all, what’s a clout-chasing summer without a full Supreme fit?