Supreme teases a Sea-Doo, mini-fridge, and box of Wheaties

Another Supreme lookbook is here to mark the passage of time for the hypebeasts who never grow up. As always, the first place our eyes went is to the accessory page — which is absolutely stocked from the top down. This may just be Supreme's best assortment of oddities yet, and it begins with a seafaring vessel.

The most insane and expensive offering of SS21 will be the Supreme Sea-Doo permanently covered in stickers. Now covered in graphics, the Spark Trixx is from Sea-Doo's line of "Rec Lite" personal watercraft and packs 90 horsepower. It comes with features you may not know accompany modern Sea-Doos, including a portable and waterproof 50-watt Bluetooth sound system.

Sea-Doo starts pricing for the Spark Trixx at $7,699, but we can likely expect Supreme to make it its semi-annual product in the five-figure range. An inevitable small run of units will only further relegate the Sea-Doo to your dreams — but fortunately, there are a whole lot of other goodies to be had this season.

Supreme

Start your day right — Supreme will now offer the breakfast of champions, as a camo-covered Box logo Wheaties box is set to release this season. Sports fans already collect cereal boxes featuring their favorite athletes — so you don't have to feel weird about saving (and not eating) Supreme's limited edition boxes. There's just one problem: they're ugly as hell.

Supreme

You can also store your milk or dairy alternative in Supreme's retro, stainless steel mini fridge — which is likely all you'll need for food storage when Supreme once again creeps into your food budget. To complete the Supreme breakfast, you can take your cereal at the Vitra Panton chair, an iconic 1960 design from Vernor Panton beloved by vintage furniture collectors and starting at $400 brand new.

Supreme

If your day involves producing music, you can then move on to work on a Box Logo-adorned Akai MPC Live II. The standalone sampler, drum machine, and MIDI controller comes with 16 velocity-sensitive RGB drum pads and a 7-inch multi-touch display that also bears a custom logo.

Supreme

When it's time for some leisure, perhaps go fly a kite now that Supreme has hit the 64-inch Prism Zenith 5 with its branding. Or maybe you're more into bodyboarding, an activity Supreme now endorses with black and red boards made in conjunction with Morey. And if the outside isn't an option, just shoot some dice with the aluminum set due to go on sale soon.

Supreme

Aside from the Panton chair, Supreme will increase its home goods collection with the Cini & Nils Cuboluce Table Lamp (pictured above, in case you couldn't tell what it was), a freestanding Seiko Marathon clock, and a camo duvet and pillow set that'll disguise your chances of ever having sex. In the yard, you can pair the Supreme lawn chair from last year with a new chaise lounge woven with tonal Box Logo webbing.

Supreme

After a long day spent with Supreme, cap it all off with a beer in the mug made with Dutch porcelain specialist Royal Delft. The high quality, along with a hand-painted large plate, showcases Supreme's Bowery store in Manhattan, the one that unceremoniously replaced the original outpost on Lafayette.

We haven't even gotten into the clothing, but the accessories alone will make this Supreme season one to remember. You can head over to the brand's website to see everything it's announced for the upcoming season.