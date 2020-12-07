Supreme's North Face furry jackets and bags come at the most ideal time

Supreme stays booked and busy with its collabs. Just a week after dropping some sick outerwear with streetwear newcomer Refrigiwear, the brand is teaming up with more familiar collaborator North Face. Together, the duo will drop a faux fur range alongside Supreme’s FW 2020 Week 16 collection.

The brands have collaborated multiple times, and with Supreme now a sister brand to North Face through VF’s acquisition, it seems we’ll be seeing a lot more of the two. But in a bid to cash in through in-house collaborations, we hope the brands — specifically Supreme — don’t become overused and tired. After all, hype is all about the exclusivity. These next few collabs will be key to tracking the future of the streetwear brands.

Fur-galicious — The collection consists of all sorts of furry jackets and accessories. Leading the collaboration is North Face’s signature Nuptse Jacket made exclusively for Supreme, arriving in fuzzy red, green, and black shades. North Face and Supreme logos can be seen on the right arm of the jacket, with further North Face branding on the front and back. All puffers feature 700-fill down insulation and Windwall lining to ensure you feel as warm as you look.

Supreme x North Face

Three waist bags, also made of faux fur, match the colors of the jackets. Complete with adjustable straps and multiple pockets, these too boast North Face and Supreme logos on the front. If you need something a little bigger, furry backpacks with a durable 840D ballistic nylon base and multiple storage compartments will keep your other shaggy items safe and sound.

Coming in the same red, black, and green shades, this festive fuzzy collection is a safe play considering the holidays are around the corner. Plus, the collection looks as soft as ever. But with pieces like a puffer, fanny pack, and backpack, everything feels less traditional and more tired. Besides the fur, what makes this collaboration unique? Will we keep buying Supreme x North Face puffers until they go bankrupt? And why do I feel like I’ve seen these at Urban Outfitters?

Supreme x North Face

Take it or leave it — Maybe I’m missing the hype, or maybe I just can’t unsee Elmo from those red jackets. But, y’know, if you’re into this sort of thing, you can cop the faux fur collection on December 10 through the Supreme website. The plush pieces will also be released in Japan on December 12. Just please, before you buy, ask yourself — are you a hypebeast or a muppet?