Supreme and The North Face somehow manage to make zip-off cargo pants appealing

Zip-off cargo pants — or any convertible bottoms, really — should be a cardinal sin. Under normal circumstances, the buildup of all those pockets and zippers are overwhelming in their bid for catch-all convenience. You can choose pants or shorts, but you shouldn't have both. And yet here comes Supreme, throwing away all common sense as we know it.

A pair of convertible pants are just part of Supreme's latest collaboration with The North Face. For SS20, the long-time partners are going heavy on pockets with a cargo jacket, vest — and yes, shockingly appealing pants that can be zipped off into shorts. The pink and purple watercolor print does a lot of the heavy lifting, but the silhouette still isn't entirely offensive in khaki or brown either. You can accuse me of only liking them because they're Supreme, but dammit, they're good.

It's all in the details — All the cargo gear, as well as an Adventure Tote, is made of water-resistant nylon ideal for spring and summer showers. The pants also come with a built-in belt for added convenience and security fit for the trails you'll probably never wear them on. That's no matter, though, because the outdoor look is a killer way to go for this summer (and all summers).

The key is to not fall into the unfortunate trope of styling your own pieces nothing like Supreme's lookbooks. Wearing this full set will work in khaki or black, but do it with the more colorful variant and you risk looking clownish and like the worst kind of hypebeast. Find a way to pare it down and you've got a winning look.

The capsule comes with a tucked-in fundraiser — On top of all the cargo, Supreme and TNF have also made a "One World" tee all the proceeds of which will be donated to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund. So far, the fund has raised more than $6 million in its efforts to help those working on the frontlines and in the most vulnerable communities. And if this tee is anything like the Takashi Murakami-designed box logo, another $1 million could be on the way from these two brands.

Rounding out the collection is a Sunshield Camp Cap to protect your neck from the sun and a floating keychain. Besides the tees, which come only in black or white, the full capsule gives you the choice of black, khaki, or watercolor for a true dealer's choice.

You know the drill — As has become the norm since COVID-19 hit, this release will be online only at 11 a.m. EST Thursday. Pricing has yet to be announced, but you can always expect Supreme's TNF goods to be on the pricier side because of their top-notch construction.

You can also expect to have to choose just one piece out of the whole collection as you and an onslaught of others rush to purchase. Me? I'll be zoning in on the delicious pants, of course. But you do you.

