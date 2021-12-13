Supreme and The North Face hit outerwear with a ‘bleached denim’ print

This week, Supreme and The North Face will add to their long-running history of seasonal collaborations with a new “bleached denim” print appearing across a range of outdoor gear.

Black and indigo bleached denim inspire the winter goods, which cover winter outerwear, accessories, and even a sleeping bag. Headlining the lot is The North Face’s signature Nuptse jacket, which comes with a water-resistant nylon exterior and 700-fill down insulation. A stashable hood can be tucked away into the jacket’s collar, while the whole thing also packs into the right pocket.

Also appearing from the Nuptse line is the Nuptse Trooper, a more outdoor-ready take on the Russian ushanka hat silhouette that joins a 700-fill down scarf with the same composition to keep you both warm and dry. And that’s just the start, as Supreme and The North Face apply the bleached denim print to practically everything but footwear, encouraging you to wear the gorp equivalent of a Canadian tuxedo.

The fleece is king — The fleece jacket is the quintessential winter piece in outdoor gear’s continued favor in fashion, a fact that remains true in the Supreme x The North Face drop. A high pile on this collection’s fleece brings out the very best of the bleached denim print, adding further texture where it otherwise appears relatively flat on nylon.

Also included in the capsule are the Mountain Jacket and Pant, which feature a water-resistant DryVent bonded nylon shell. The same material is then used for a more hearty take on Supreme’s favorite six-panel hat, while a run of bags counts a Pocono backpack and Roo II fanny pack with 500D poly and 840D basaltic nylon for water resistance. Completing the assortment is a shoulder bag with 600D poly and a sleeping bag packed with Heetseeker Eco insulation for your extreme acts of camping.

As always, Supreme’s collection of The North Face gear will go on sale as part of its weekly drop at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, February 16, through both its website and physical stores. And while the semi-annual link-up of brands doesn’t quite carry the hype that it once did, still expect some degree of competition for what’s ultimately a reliably solid lineup of outdoor gear.