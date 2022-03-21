Supreme and The North Face bring back hardcore winter gear from the '90s

Winter may now be officially over, but Supreme and The North Face are here with one last rugged outdoor drop before spring weather takes over in earnest.

The latest collaboration from the longtime partners and now corporate siblings sees the revival of Rescue gear from The North Face’s ‘90s catalog. Even if you’re headed nowhere near a barely accessible patch of backcountry, the collection’s defining high-vis cross symbol will make you feel like you’ve arrived to save the day.

Most robust of all is the Summit Series Rescue Baltoro Jacket, which boasts water-resistant nylon and 700-fill down insulation. To see just how venerable the hardcore jacket is, you need only to seek out user reviews from the late ‘90s. Decades-old posts from Trail Space come from ice climbers and Norway dwellers who tout the pieces as so warm “you could sit perfectly still in the biting wind for a long pitch, the air temp plummeting as midnight approached, and you might as well have been in the tropics. Toasty.” If that particularly loquacious review from a relatively early web adaptor isn’t endorsement enough, you might never be convinced of any jacket’s full merits.

Camo or solids — Pink, blue, black, and camo are the color options across the spectrum for the collection, which adds a Summit Series Rescue Mountain Pro shell jacket and matching pants into the mix. Both pieces come with a water-resistant, three-layer shell with taped seams to help keep you dry through the deepest of snow piles.

A long-sleeve base layer made out of poly elastane is also among the collection and includes an integrated hood with a cutout for your eyes. A Summit Series Rescue Chugach backpack comprised of 420D recycled nylon and 840D ballistic nylon, as well as Smith x The North Face googles with laser-etched logos make up the rest of the gear for bonafide excursions. And rounding out the goods is a graphic tee featuring a sketch of the winter attire being worn at the beach for the one piece of apparel you’ll actually be able to wear all year.

As always, the latest drop from Supreme and The North Face will be available at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, March 24, through the New York City streetwear brand’s website and physical stores. High prices are to be expected from this high-quality outdoor gear, and even if you don’t have much use left for it this spring, you’ve got the chance to get a leg up on next winter.