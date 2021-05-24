Supreme and The North Face’s Summit Series collab is a taped seam paradise

Supreme and The North Face have unveiled their second collaboration of the year, this time taking on the latter brand’s rugged Summit Series. Taped seams are the name of the game in the new collection, as they appear across not only jackets and pants but also bags and, perhaps superfluously, hats.

Three colors also define the collection, with a hot pink option sitting alongside a more pared down army green as well as black. While Supreme also collaborated on The North Face’s Summit Series last fall on a collection including puffer jackets and sub-zero sleeping bags, the latest assortment is more suited for spring and summer with a focus on waterproofing.

As the name suggests, the Summit Series is intended for mountaineering and is some of The North Face’s most rugged gear. And while few, if any, Supreme acolytes are likely to need such hearty apparel, it’d hardly be the first time city folks opted for gorp overkill.

The goods — Taped seam Shell Jackets and Mountain Pants are the most robust gear of the lot and are made of water-resistant nylon. The jacket has a healthy surplus of pockets, a storm hood, and cord cinching to help prevent any water from seeping in. Meanwhile, the pants feature a double knee construction highlighted by taped seams along with a built-in belt for easy wear.

On the more casual front, a Coaches Jacket makes use of the same materials and technology with simpler construction. The water-resistant nylon and taped seams also feature on a Camp Hat, while a Route Rocket backpack makes use of water-resistant 420D Shredstop nylon. Rounding out the water-resistant goods is a neck pouch with plastic window that’s perfect for trips to the beach.

For those less interested in outdoor cosplay, Supreme and The North Face have also cooked up crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants, and T-shirts with tonal embroidered logos. The more everyday attire comes in a wider range of colors than the bonafide gorp, with options for pink, blue, red, green, and black all pigment dyed for a faded effect.

Do you know the drill? — As is tradition, the Supreme and TNF goods will drop as part of the New York streetwear brand’s weekly drops at 11 a.m. ET Thursday. You’ll be able to get the collection in stores or on Supreme’s website, but you’ll have to be quick either way because TNF is consistently one of its most popular collaborators.

Often times, a wild print either makes or breaks Supreme and The North Face drops. But by opting for solid colors and taped seams, the two brands have assured a hit by focusing on the basics.