Supreme and The North Face's semi-annual collab has everything you need for winter

Supreme and The North Face, now brethren under the VF Corp. umbrella, have unveiled this season’s semi-annual collaboration. The assortment of winter gear features an all-over “Supreme” print in a futuristic sans-serif font to make sure everyone knows exactly what it is you’re wearing.

The collection offers up two options for outer layers, consisting of the Coldworks 700-fill down parka and the Steep Tech Apogee jacket. Both are water-resistant, with the Steep Tech jacket adding taped seams, and see the all-over print rendered in black, turquoise, or white — the latter of which adds multi-colored text.

The same color options are also available for a fleece jacket, water-resistant pants, backpack, and fleece headband — all of which fall under The North Face’s mountain-ready Steep Tech line. And while this season’s print may not be the most exciting to come out of the brands’ long-running partnership, it offers a clean path to bundling up for the most brutal days of winter ahead.

Not in love with the print? — If the “Supreme”-screaming print isn’t your thing or if you don’t live in an area requiring heavy outdoor gear, the collaborative capsule also includes a T-shirt and hoodie with less involved branding. Appearing on both is a lenticular mountain range print cut into an oval, with your choice of black, turquoise, or blue for the hoodie and a fourth green option added for the tees.

For those after the most technical gear, the Steep Tech Apogee jacket is one of the coolest winter pieces you can pick up, full stop. The shoulders are reinforced with Kevlar, lest you have a nasty mountainside spill, while a dual-zipper opening at the front allows for ventilation if you start to overheat. The belt, hem, and cuffs are all adjustable, while the hood can be stowed away in the collar whenever you don't need it.

As always, the latest North Face collection will release as part of Supreme’s weekly drop at 11 a.m. this Thursday, October 21 through Supreme’s website and physical stores.