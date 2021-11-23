Supreme and Vans' latest sneaker collab pays homage to tribal tattoos

Supreme and Vans are set to continue their long-running partnership this week while indulging in a little aughts revival.

Tribal tattoos are the focus of their latest collaboration with the revived trend printed onto the midsole of both the Half Cab and Old Skool. If not in real life, chances are you’ve seen tribal tattoos appear across your Instagram page recently. And even though they’re back now, these tats didn’t exactly age well in the first place — making Supreme’s Vans a way to indulge in the now without putting the canvas that is your body at risk.

The suede Half Cab comes in four solid colors, each with a black sole, while the Old Skool has more fun with color blocking in three distinct variants. None are likely to be among the most hyped of Supreme drops this season, but they’d each be a solid addition to your sneaker rotation for a relatively low price.

All the deets — Supreme’s Half Cabs keeps its flourishes relatively simple, with the tribal midsole as the only deviation from the norm in red, blue, black, and a creamy white. The Old Skool, however, adds Supreme’s name in an all-lowercase gothic font on the heel — and the color options on the mix of canvas and suede are arguably the best quality of all.

The red and green Old Skool could technically be considered festive this time of year, while the showiest of all comes in salmon, yellow, and black. The third and final variant is relatively tame in blue, black, and gray, but it’s hard to pick out a weak link among any of the seven sneakers.

As always, Supreme’s latest assortment of Vans will release as part of its weekly drop at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 25, through both its website and physical locations. Prices have yet to be announced, but you can always count on Vans to keep its collaborations relatively accessible.