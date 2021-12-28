Supreme’s Yankees Timberland boots are ready for a very NYC winter

After releasing a collection featuring in the spring, Supreme and Timberland are returning with a new boot that screams New York City.

The two collaborators and sister companies under the VF Corp. umbrella are reuniting on a New York Yankees Field Boot made out of premium materials. Waterproof nubuck is used in either red, black, or brown on the upper along with an all-over print of the Yankees logo in jacquard canvas on the side paneling and tongue in tan, grey, or blue, respectively.

For New Yorkers, the Timbs are just begging to be worn while crying out “yerrrrr” to echo in the streets. The shoes may not be as hyped as some of Supreme’s more celebrated Nike collaborations, but they’re a satisfactory embrace of a symbol that represents much more than just a baseball team.

There’s also a parka — Releasing as a rare online-exclusive will be a Yankees Gore-Tex parka with 700-fill down insulation. Covered in patches from several of the Yankees’ 27 World Series titles, the hooded jacket will be available in either a striking red or the team’s signature shade of blue.

The latter option invokes Spike Lee’s red Yankees hat from the 1996 World Series, which marked the first time New Era made a cap diverging from the team’s official colors. From there, the flood gates were opened for an abundance of non-regulation designs — arguably making the director even more influential in the headwear game than he is in film.

As always, Supreme’s Timberland boots will release as part of its weekly drop at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, December 30, through both its website and physical stores. The site will also be the only place to land the Yankees parka, which could very well be a result of the shipping or manufacturing delays that have been well documented through COVID. This arrangement could see less of the jackets appear in NYC than usual, but New Yorkers do always seem to find a way.