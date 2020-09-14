Supreme's long-awaited Yohji Yamamoto collab is a punk masterclass

Supreme has secured a collaboration with one of the most legendary and influential designers alive. As has been rumored, Yohji Yamamoto has teamed up with Supreme for a capsule due to release this Thursday. The Japanese designer brings his "masterful draping" to a range that includes a wool suit, down jacket, parka, hoodie, and T-shirt.

For nearly 40 years, Yamamoto has been one of the preeminent designers of the avant-garde, and his punk mentality has a kinship with Supreme. The New York streetwear brand summed up his mythos in its announcement of the collaboration:

"In an era otherwise dominated by hyper-feminine, form-fitting glamour, Yohji blazed a new path forward with masterful draping and playful androgyny. His protective, loose and exaggerated shapes – rendered in all-black, and with durable fabrics – disrupted conventional wisdom about the possibilities of modern clothing, and earned him a fiercely dedicated global following. Yohji continues to break barriers between catwalk and street, luxury and sport, tradition and the avant-garde."

A collaboration with precedent — While some may be surprised Yamamoto is lending his designs to a hypebeast machine like Supreme, the brand has collaborated numerous times with another leader of the Japanese vanguard, Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons. In creating Y-3 in 2002, Yamamoto also partnered with Adidas to mix luxury and athletic apparel and set the stage for sporting brands to collaborate with high fashion.

Like Y-3, his Supreme collection somewhat tones down Yamamto's vision in an appeal to the wider masses. But it still brings an assemblage of drapey drip that'll be appreciated by Yamamoto heads and hypebeasts alike.

The goods — For those who appreciate Supreme's lowkey affinity for tailoring, the highlight of the collection is an oversized wool suit featuring drawstring pants and a "Game Over" graphic printed onto the jacket's rear. A military green parka is treated with spray painted artwork on both sides, including both Supreme and Yohji Yamamoto's name on the back. The same graphic appears on a beefy down coat, as well as alone on one of the T-shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt, and beanie.

Other garms sure to last a lifetime include a leather jacket with another spray paint motif and a gorgeous knit sweater with an 8-bit rose. An allover-print hoodie is decorated with the same face from the leather jacket, as well as the dual logo on the arm. On the more approachable front, there are two more T-shirts with original artwork from Peter Saville and Yuuka Asakura, whose work features throughout the collection, as well as a pair of button downs with a "This Was Tomorrow" flower graphic printed on the back.

All of these pieces will go up for sale at 11 a.m. this Thursday, September 17, through Supreme's webstore and physical locations. And don't be surprised if it brings a new audience to Yamamoto's archive of work on the second-hand market.

