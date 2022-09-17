Check out these sustainable travel bags before your next trip

Style
Traveling is tough on the planet, but your luggage doesn’t have to be.
Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean travel plans are. Whether you’re planning a big backpacking trip or flying somewhere tropical, it’s important your traveling gear is as exciting as your upcoming itinerary. While you’ve probably planned which outfits and shoes you’ll be packing on your next adventure, it’s worth giving a second thought to how you’ll be packing them.
From carbon emissions to plastic waste, travel can be tough on the planet. Your luggage, on the other hand, doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of eco-friendly travel bag options, whether you’re seeking an allotted “personal item” or a carry-on that can fit weeks’ worth of clothing. Check out these seven sustainable styles before you take off.