Tecovas made the perfect cowboy boots and cookware for end of summer

Tecovas is ready to get its boots on the ground this summer. The cowboy boot brand has partnered with Made In cookware to produce the ultimate adventuring toolkit, complete with campfire grilling pans and boots fit for exploring the wilderness.

“[Collaborating] is a great way to introduce your audience to new products, but it's also a great way to introduce a new audience to your products,” said Tecovas founder Paul Hedrick in an interview with Input last year, seemingly foreshadowing the brand’s future. And Hedrick aims to please: “We just gotta make product that makes people happy, 'cause that's our goal,” he said — so know this camping kit isn’t just about exploring the outdoors, it’s about actually enjoying the experience.

Boot camp — The collaborative capsule tries to capture the meaningful connections made over food and camping. Together, Tecovas and Made In thought about “what it means to cook on the frontier with a sense of adventure in your heart, and the unmistakable feel of quality in your hands and on your feet,” the brands note.

Tecovas x Made In

Outdoor cutlery essentials like a bespoke carving knife and a twill and leather knife roll are included in the collection, with the former flaunting a Yew Wood handle and clean-cutting 9-inch blade. Grilling tools, like a blue carbon steel 11-inch frying pan, allow for a well-cooked dinner — 62 perforations in the pan allow for flames to make direct contact with your food. A protective leather pan handle, on the other hand, prevents your fingers from becoming as crisp as your dinner.

Tecovas x Made In

All your cooking can be done in style, too — Tecovas has lent its Knox boot to the capsule in a limited edition Carbon Steel color scheme. The smoky gray boot, built for durability, boasts a Vibram wedge sole to ensure comfort during long wear.

Dropping soon — If you’re planning on going adventuring — or simply want to test out the grill kit and boots — Tecovas and Made In’s collection launches August 17. Cookware will be available on Made In’s website, while the limited-edition Carbon Steel Knox boot can be purchased on Tecovas’ website.

Tecovas x Made In

No matter what piece of the capsule you’re hoping to explore, you can preview the full collaboration at Tecovas’ preview page, where you can also sign up for drop notifications. Trust, you won’t want to miss out on this collection, especially with peak camping season right around the corner.