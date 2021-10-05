Telfar is giving you 36 hours to buy any of its must-have bags

Telfar, once again, is making luxury accessible. The brand, which defines itself as “not for you, for everyone,” introduced its “Bag Security Program” last year, allotting shoppers a 24-hour window to pre-order its coveted Shopping Bag in all three sizes and multiple colors. Now, Telfar has surprise-announced that its inclusive initiative is back — and this time, people have 36 hours to shop unlimited bags.

With the Bag Security Program, there are no limits on how many bags can be ordered, and delivery is promised by spring of 2022. The sustainable service is a game-changer in the streetwear world, where scarcity and hype make products more desirable — but Telfar is a brand truly for the people, proving that labels can be inclusive and still retain their value. By launching its third Bag Security Program, Telfar makes sure consumers don’t have to pay outrageous prices for its Shopping Bag, and guarantees all profits go towards the brand rather than resellers.

Secure the bag — Telfar took to Instagram to deliver the exciting news to shoppers. “Secure your bags, any bag, any size, any color, no limits!!” the brand wrote in its post. Describing the rules of the Bag Security Program, Telfar listed: “1. You order your bags. 2. We make your bags — specially for you. 3. We ship your bags by March 31, 2022. 4. Period.”

Here are your options. Telfar Telfar Telfar

Starting October 5 at 12 p.m. ET, shoppers will have the chance to secure their bag(s) via Telfar’s website. They have 36 hours — until October 6, at midnight ET — to decide which bag, or how many, they’d like to pre-order. As Telfar mentioned on Instagram, all orders will ship out by March 31, 2022.

While the shopping bags have to be fully paid for at their time of purchase, the brand is keeping with its message of inclusivity and community by offering Klarna, a service that breaks down the total cost into four, spread-out payments. With small bags retailing for $150 and the largest size costing $257, the add-on will make the accessories even more digestible for shoppers.