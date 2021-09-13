Telfar’s next must-have bag can only be yours if you watch TV

Having redefined what the daily “it” bag should cost, Telfar is now setting its eyes on travel. The brand unveiled a new vegan leather duffle bag that’ll be available in three sizes. And to get one, you’ll have to watch TV.

As part of a press conference replacing a typical runway show, Telfar also announced its launching its own television channel called “Telfar TV.” The platform, which can be downloaded as an app through Apple TV and Roku, will serve as the staging ground for Telfar’s spring 2022 collection and will be the only place where you can buy the new duffle in small, medium, or large.

Telfar TV’s 24 hours of programming will include fan submissions, and people who send in their own content will have a chance of winning one of Telfar’s bags. Otherwise, you’ll have to tune in and look out for a QR code to land the brand’s next highly covetable accessory.

Another revolution? — Designer Telfar Clemens has democratized the luxury handbag space with its Shopping Bag, a smashing success with prices starting at only $150. The sleek leather bag made of vegan leather and adorned by a large “TC” logo first debuted in 2014, but it didn’t really take off until 2019. Nicknamed the “Bushwick Birkin,” the Shopping Bag quickly sells out whenever its restocked in a variety of colors in three sizes.

The fledging resale market took note of the demand for Telfar’s affordable bags and jacked up the price, but Clemmens answered last year with another act of disruption. For 24 hours, the brand made all of its bags available for pre-order in unlimited numbers to double down on its commitment to accessibility. “We are not about hype and scarcity,” the brand said then in a statement. “We didn’t set out to make an impossible to get product. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community.”

With the impending arrival of Telfar’s duffle bag, there may be a new rival for Louis Vuitton’s Carryall and Keepall. The former already feels familiar with the now-ubiquitous “TC” logo fitting perfectly in the bag’s circular end panels, and its three sizes will give a range of storage for day trips to longer affairs. We’re still waiting on the final price details, but because of the nature of Telfar we know whatever it costs will be extremely reasonable.