Telfar is dropping leather and puffer versions of its iconic Shopping Bags

Telfar has unveiled what might be its best, and warmest, collection yet. Made in partnership with Moose Knuckles — a luxury Canadian label best known for its down coats with fur trim — the capsule includes a full range of puffer coats, apparel, accessories, and most importantly, two puffer Telfar bags.

The winter-ready collection follows Telfar’s cozy collaboration with Ugg, which introduced co-branded apparel, sweatpant Ugg boots, and the fluffiest Telfar Shopping Bags imaginable. Made with plush suede and shearling, the capsule was one of Telfar’s most notable partnerships. Though this Moose Knuckles collaboration is likely to outshine it.

Made with real leather and fur — Without a doubt, the most covetable pieces from the Moose Knuckles x Telfar collection are its Shopping Bags. Similar to the classic Shopping Bags, the medium iteration bears Telfar’s “T” logo; however, the vegan leather makeup has been replaced by black puffer material. More lavishly, a large Shopping Bag features the same black puffer look, but with the brand’s logo quilted across its exterior. An all-leather version of the large bag is available for nearly double the price.

Apparel from the collection follows the same puffer theme, while looking back to Y2K trends. The extensive line — which includes hoodies, hoodie coats, peacoats, pants, sweatpants, mocknecks, and headbands, all done up in black or white puffer material — is reminiscent of Baby Phat’s early ’00s pieces, complete with fur trim. While Telfar usually sticks to its own vegan leather material, this collaboration sees it using genuine leather, fur, and duck down. Whether that plays out as luxury or cruelty is up to the brand’s audience.

Pieces like the puffer bags, headbands, hoodies, and coats are leather- and fur-free, but the fur-trim quilted bombers and an all-leather quilted peacoat and Shopping Bag use Moose Knuckles’ buttery leather and real fox fur. The most extravagant piece from the capsule, however, may be a pair of quilted bomber pants — decorated with three rows of fox fur.

Dropping soon — There are plenty of vegan options for those accustomed to Telfar’s typical offerings (or price points). Apparel like the headbands, bags, and quilted hoodies range from $85 to $450, while down-filled garments go for $400 to $700. From there, collaborative pieces featuring real fur and leather span from $750 to $4,300 — seemingly going against Telfar’s reputation as being for everyone.

The medium puffer Shopping Bag and the large quilted puffer Shopping Bag are the first pieces available from the Moose Knuckles x Telfar collaboration, dropping October 25 at 9 a.m. ET on Telfar’s website. All of the apparel, as well as an additional large leather Shopping Bag, launch a week later on November 1 at noon ET. Just be prepared for lots of competition and Telfar’s new Captcha system. And, of course, a hefty credit card bill.