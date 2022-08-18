Telfar launches an Olympic-worthy sportswear line

Telfar, through its natural popularity and a boost from a recent Beyoncé lyric, is one of the hottest brands of the moment. Joining its lineup of iconic bags and accessories is a collection of genderless athletic apparel, aptly named Telfar Performance. You may recognize the collection from the Liberian team at the 2021 Summer Olympics, and now it can yours without needing to qualify for the elite competition.

Since starting his eponymous brand in 2005, Telfar Clemens has made it a point to design genderless clothing, as he once explained in an episode of The Breakfast Club. The performance collection debuts with 14 unisex pieces, cohesive in design yet versatile in function. Compression tops and tank tops of various cuts, bandeaus, long-sleeves, and body suits make up the tops, while the bottoms include leggings and two pairs of biker shorts of different lengths. Accessories include a performance hijab as well as leg and arm sleeves.

Get moving — All of the sportswear is offered in a single color: black. To ensure a snug fit regardless of your body type, the fabrics are made from stretchy nylon. White contrast binding and cover stitching add to the design, and a heat transfer logo comes in the shape of Telfar’s emblem. Unlike the company’s vegan bags, the apparel’s descriptions don’t mention any sustainable elements.

Clemens’s designs for the Liberian national team allowed him to pay tribute to his heritage as a Liberian-American designer. The upcoming capsule references that moment but is fit for any activity from yoga to lounging.

