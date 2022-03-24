Telfar is opening a ‘blind pre-order’ for its acclaimed Shopping Bags

Telfar took to Instagram to unveil — or censor, rather — its latest assortment of the highly acclaimed Shopping Bag. Made in collaboration with a brand not yet revealed, Telfar says the bags are “so hot we can’t even show them to you.” Should you choose to believe Telfar, you can pre-order the bag without even seeing it. The Shopping Bags won’t be shown until their general release, and once that happens you may not have enough time to purchase one.

While few designers are able to bring something completely fresh to the table with each new collection, Telfar Clemens has done it without revealing even a glimpse. Although the Instagram promo depicts the bags as pixelated blobs, they are indeed real. The campaign starts out in a showroom where the hosts bring the energy of a high-intensity game show. Blindfolded contestants are led to the bags, feeling them out before they’re revealed to everyone’s excitement.

What’s in store — Most of the juicy details in the video and caption are censored to maintain the suspense, but if you look closely you’ll catch a few hidden details. A tiny glimpse at one of the bags shows it has long black straps and a possible nylon exterior, while another features a padded strap similar to a backpack. The website’s product descriptions confirm the bags’ appearance, listing adjustable and removable straps, zipper closures, and the embossed Telfar logo.

The brand is careful not to reveal anything else, but some Twitter users are predicting that the release will be the previously teased Eastpak collaboration. The brand’s previous collabs have included a cozy winter capsule with Ugg and leather, fur, and duck-down puffer bags with Moose Knuckles — the latter of which came as a surprise given that Telfar is notoriously vegan.

Telfar and [redacted] — All four traditional Telfar styles, with shopping bags ranging from Small to Large as well as the Circle bag, are listed but blurred on the website. Prices for the square bags range from $140 to $198, while the Circle bag is listed at $110. For the most faithful of Telfar fans, a blind pre-order will open on March 25 at 12 pm EST. The Medium and Large sizes will release on March 31, and the Small and Circle sizes will drop on April 4 and April 8, respectively.

The brand is committed to making its bags accessible, implementing tighter security and sale guidelines, but the release will still be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it situation.