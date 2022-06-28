Templa’s futuristic summer outerwear transcends seasons

Luxury outerwear label Templa is putting its cold-weather expertise to use with a trans-seasonal collection made to brave the heat. Centered around versatile pieces that can transform to meet any need under the sun, the Edition 9 collection is based on the idea of packing light and making the most of less.

Layer up in summer — Templa’s upcoming drop includes parkas, jackets, crop tops, utility bottoms, and matching leggings and tops. There’s more than meets the eye, however, as standout pieces like the parka and jacket can be converted into simpler, more practical options that can be carried and packed in built-in pouches. The jacket can turn into a vest and a bolero while still maintaining a lightweight feel. Templa lets the designs speak for themselves, opting out of any visible branding.

“Everybody’s downsizing. Everybody needs and wants less, less baggage, less waiting time — just less,” said Anati Rakocz, Templa’s creative director and co-founder. Less also refers to the needless materials that tend to litter the fashion industry, which is why the brand constructed its pieces with moisturizing and antiaging yarns. There are also antiviral, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties built into functional materials like waterproof leather and three-layer membrane fabrics.

Templa’s jacket transforms into a cropped, hooded bolero. Templa

Almost everything is geared toward gender neutrality so that you can worry less about rigid rules of dressing and focus more on “[pushing] you to better in your function, or in your activity or just in your own skin,” said Rakocz.

If you’re unfamiliar with Templa, you might’ve seen it on the backs of celebs like A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Billie Eilish, or Orlando Bloom without even knowing it. The alpine and urban outerwear brand, which launched in 2017, focused its eye past being the hottest brand of the moment, no pun intended, despite collaborating with the mighty Raf Simmons in 2019. But to Rakocz, the greater meaning behind the brand transcends powerful cosigners and unofficial celeb endorsements.

Complete details for Templa’s Edition 9 collection are still under wraps, including prices and an official release date. But if its current catalog of products is any indication, you may have to fork over a couple hundred dollars for the simpler pieces and into the thousands for the heavier tech apparel.