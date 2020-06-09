The BAIT x Reebok Instapump Fury 'Toy Story' is not for the faint of heart

Bait, the California-based boutique, has a prolific history of bringing cartoon franchises into the fold of streetwear and sneakers. It's collaborated frequently with Marvel and has also counted the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Transformers, and several other franchises from the U.S. and Japan as creative partners. Now, after a year of waiting, Toy Story is also joining the mix.

The shop is teaming up with Reebok and Pixar for a loud collaboration on the Instapump Fury, with one shoe decked out in the garb of Woody and the other of Buzz Lightyear. Coming a year after they first announced, the sneakers are finally releasing this week via lottery. They'll come in special packaging, like many Bait releases, wrapped in plastic like an actual toy.

Bait

The details are thorough — These bold, mismatched sneakers would be fairly difficult to pull off as part of a cohesive outfit — which is a nice way of saying I, personally, would never wear them. But if you're a Toy Story super fan, or maybe just an agent of chaos in your footwear choices, these Instapump Furys are for you.

I will say that the level of detail is impressive, with every color and pattern from Woody and Buzz represented on their respective shoe. The coolest design flourish is probably the sheriff's badge on the tongue, the counterpart of which is a Space Rangers badge on the other foot.

Bait

Bait

How to secure them — Bait's raffle is open now, and the winners will be notified Friday and sent a money request through PayPal. For those that luck out, the Instapump Fury will cost $200. Also releasing is a series of T-shirts featuring both characters that are a good alternative for those who miss out or decide the sneaker is a little too much. Look out for those to drop on Friday as well via Bait's site.

Bait

Bait