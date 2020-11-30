Step aside, boys, these are the best streetwear gifts for hypebae

Shopping for the hypebae in your life can be really hard. How are you supposed to keep up with the trends? The drops? The hype of it all? Plus, the holidays are around the corner, meaning other streetwear fanatics will be browsing, buying, and reselling gifts you only wish you had bought in time.

With the year we’ve had, a thoughtful gift means more now than ever. Luckily, we’ve simplified your shopping a bit by asking street style professionals about the best gifts to give (or receive) this year. Ranging from one-of-a-kind sneakers to accessories and clothing items, there’s a gift here for any hypebae in your life.

Lisette is a stylist based in NYC. @thatsso.lee

Lisette recommends Awake NY’s paisley pearl button cardigan, specifically in the blue colorway. The loud pattern and accent pearl buttons make this piece a statement, while the neutral colors still allow the wearer to dress the piece up or down. With the weather only getting colder, this cardigan will definitely get a lot of wear.

For footwear, Lisette eyed Nike’s Dunk low-top sneakers in the “Veneer” colorway. The retro shoe makes a great gift regardless of how much of a fashionista someone is, as the brown, green, and purple shoe can be styled in an assortment of ways. Plus, the Dunk is reselling for around $280, making it one of the cheaper hyped shoes on the market.

Sam is based in Boston and works as a stylist. @samanthaaelise

Sam hopes to get one of Ganni’s luxury scarfs for the holidays. The oversized piece literally goes with any outfit, and you can recreate your own Lenny Kravitz moment with it. Available in colors like gray, orange, and blue, the scarf is also made of 70% certified recycled wool, making it a great gift for your more eco-conscious friends.

Maha is based in Toronto, Canada and boasts nearly 100k followers on TikTok. @moxeb

Maha knows just the right gift for the more outgoing person in your life. These Ambush x Converse sneakers, covered in blue or black fur, are capable of making any outfit a little more lively. Think Cookie Monster, but fashion. They’re also bound to keep feet warm and gather compliments.

To complement the sneakers, Maha recommends any color of the small Telfar shopping bag — if you can get your hands on one, that is. The vegan leather bags, dubbed “the Bushwick Birkin,” have sold out repeatedly this year, securing their “it” status. Telfar consistently offers new drops, however, including this new collab with Ugg, so look out for bags to come.

Isabelle is based in Montreal, Canada and likes to style a large range of trends. @izzipoopi

Isabelle just ordered the Eytys Cypress Wet jeans, which, you guessed it, look wet. Without the gross feeling of wet denim, these pants embody a raincoat in the cutest way. They feature a five pocket design and a cropped kick flare silhouette. The invitingly dewy jeans make a great gift for anyone dipping their toes into serious street style.

Isabelle also pointed out these pink shimmery Lissi trousers, which also happen to be on sale right now. They’re definitely a statement piece, though their iridescence makes them perfect for any holiday or New Year outfit. Consider them for your most fashionable (or confident) friend.