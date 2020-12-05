A pair of $20 pants and 9 other wool trousers to stay super warm this winter

For all the innovation that's been made in fabrics, wool still stands out as remarkable. Consider it nature's techwear, able to maintain warmth even while wet. Sure, it can itchy if we're not talking about merino or cashmere — but it's a small price to pay for one of the best materials you can put on during winter.

If the temperature dips below freezing, you'll always find me wearing either wool or long underwear underneath any other pants. Wearing one layer instead of two is much easier, and all the more appealing with all the wool options out there. Wool is a go-to in hunting attire, which can be surprisingly drippy if styled right, and is also favored in more dignified trousers.

When it comes to finding the right wool bottoms, you should treat the pursuit like any other pants. Do you want something roomy, cropped, pleated, muted, or clamorous? There are no wrong options, and we've put together a wide range of styles for wool pants. Scoop up the ones for you and you'll have toasty legs in no time.

Engineered Garments Poly Wool Jog Pant ($332)

Engineered Garments snakeskin wool joggers are some of the most outrageous pants I've ever seen. You wouldn't expect to see wool in such an anarchic print, but the Japanese-minded, made-in-U.S.A. brand from Nepenthes found a way to make it happen. It's sold out in many places, but you can still find a good run of sizes through Norse Store.

Polo Ralph Lauren Pleated Wool Flannel Trouser ($368)

These double pleats from Polo are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, less noticeable and more handsome. The drape is immaculate, and a ticket pocket on the right hip adds elegance and character. And because of the curtain waistband, you won't need to worry about a belt.

Engineered Garments Gunclub Check Carlyle Pant ($348)

Engineered Garments also has the range to check off the more classic box. It's straight-leg Carlyle pant comes here in a colorful Gunclub check, which became a uniform for range shooters in the late 1800s but has become more of a prep staple today.

Thom Browne Mixed Check Trousers ($1,570)

An even more fun take on checkered prints comes from Thom Browne, whose given each leg on this pant a different pattern. On one side you'll find houndstooth and on the other, Prince of Wales. Just don't be surprised if people stare to see if their eyes are deceiving them.

World Famous Men's Wool Cargo Pant ($20)

I picked up a pair of this exact pair from an army surplus store years back, and they're still one of the most complimented winter pieces I own. Unfortunately, size availability is limited to 28/31L — but it's too good of a deal to not pass on.

Johnson Woolen Mills Wool Hunting Pants ($250 and up, depending on size)

Any buffalo check you see is likely to be inspired by hunting gear, so why not pick up the real thing? Johnson Woolen Mills has been making wool apparel for the salt-of-the-earth crowd for nearly 162 years, including hunters, ice fisherman, and loggers. Trust that the mill knows what it's doing and its pants can handle the vigors of city life.

Sacai Khaki Wool Belted Trousers ($960)

Sacai's ribbon trim belt wool melton pants from its FW17 collection are among my favorites that I own, but they're no longer available in stores. As an easier-to-find alternative, I'd recommend this pair without the trim but still including a belt that hangs oh-so-perfectly. Leave 'em as is, or get 'em tailored for a nice crop.

Y-3 Wool Winter Cargo Pants ($158)

The shade of grey may be classic suit attire, but these pants from Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Adidas imprint are hitting a lot of notes at once. A drawstring at the waist makes the pants more casual, and another one hidden in the cuffs gives you the option of wearing it wide open or tighter like a jogging pant. The cargo pockets are also tucked away at the rear to free the front from bulk.

Juun.J Grey Wool Trousers ($276)

I'm a huge proponent of the big pants movement, and they don't get much larger than these wide-legged joints from Korean designer Juun.J. Embrace the pile-up on your feet with confidence.

Woolrich Comfort Chino Pants ($200)

You didn't really think we'd talk about wool without including Woolrich, did you? For its Comfort Chinos, Woolrich has used a wool-blend flannel with just a hint of stretch for flexibility. There are no embellishments to be seen, but sometimes all you need is a solid and simple pant.