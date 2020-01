Living the hypebeast life isn’t easy. Not only because buying high-end sneakers and streetwear can quickly become an expensive habit, but it’s also hard to keep up with the weekly drops from Nike, Supreme and other brands. Thankfully, there are a myriad of apps that can help with your shopping obsession. SNKRS, StockX and The Real Real are all staples in the space, but they aren’t the only ones designed to serve your hyped lifestyle.