The North Face Purple Label made the last tote bag you’ll ever need

Some of the best offerings from The North Face come courtesy of its Purple Label, and its latest release only reinforces the acclaim. The Japanese licensee has introduced two tote bags in a variety of neutral tones, each boasting stain, scuff, and moisture resistance.

Any product from TNF’s Purple Label, which operates independently of the larger American brand and is overseen by designers at Nepenthes, is considered a grail not just because of its functional design but also because scarcity. With the exception of a deal that lasted two years and has since expired, the Purple Label isn’t available in the United States. Anyone wanting to secure the Japanese goods has to do so via a proxy service, but the hoops required to jump through are absolutely worth it.

The G.O.A.T. Tote — Purple Label’s new tote bags, in typical high-tech fashion, feature a thermoplastic polyester elastomer coating. The 1,000 denier polyester body of the bag allows it to be stain, scuff, and moisture resistant — meaning an accidental spill or tumble won’t ruin your tote. Branding on either side of the bag helps elevate it above others with retro North Face Berkeley-style logos, a signature of the Purple Label.

Like most of the brand’s offerings, its bags are built to last and look better with age. The tote’s tanned leather handles will soften and wear over time, while a complementary drawstring pouch will keep it safe when not in use. A generous interior provides ample storage, including a zippered stash pocket, and can easily be wiped down to be kept clean.

Grab yours now — Faded black and cream versions of the tote are available now in two different sizes. The larger bag is priced around $150, while the smaller iteration retails for $110. Grab your desired style (while you can) on nanamica's European website. If you miss out, more stock is expected at retailers like Arknets, Digital Mountain, Reggie Shop, and DeepInside soon. All of the listed shops ship internationally, meaning you won’t have to use a proxy, but we’d recommend looking into the overseas service to find other Purple Label grails.