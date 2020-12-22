The North Face Purple Label’s plush Nuptse boots are ready for anything

The savior of quarantine and daylight savings blues has been a daily walk, but even with two pairs of socks and winter boots, it’s hard to enjoy the freezing weather. Plus, being wrapped in so many layers below a puffer jacket makes mobility pretty tough. The North Face Purple Label, however, has created a boot so plush, it’ll keep you warm even in the harshest of weather. Featuring a host of technical features, the Nuptse boot guarantees enhanced cold protection and a premium feel.

Since their launch in 2007, these booties have reigned at the pinnacle of winter shoes, but their new upgrade through the Purple Label makes them so much more irresistible. Taking inspiration from The North Face’s Nuptse puffer jacket, the Nuptse boots are practically a mini puffer for your feet. They look ridiculously cushy, though the brand promises practicality alongside comfort. Think of them as UGGs, but more functional and less, well, UGG-ly.

Functional fashion — Eiichiro Homma, the creative director behind The North Face Purple Label, designed the Nuptse boots. Utilizing “a high-level mix of fashion and function,” Homma created a boot that is both casual and timeless. The black boots are made from waterproofed calf leather to ensure style and quality — take your quarantine walk and then show off your kicks at the grocery store.

On top of the water repellent uppers, a Techproof waterproof membrane insert makes sure the insides of the boots stay dry, no matter how many slush puddles you land in. Thermolite lining makes the boots light but heat retentive, while a knitted inner bootie, cinched through drawcords, further preserves warmth and gives you a perfect fit. So many layers with none of the bulk.

Debossed The North Face branding appears on the front of the shoe, while Purple Label branding can be seen on the heel tabs attached to the inner knitted bootie. Vibram logos pop up on the sole, where the brand has applied a heavy-duty Ice Trek sole to provide traction in icy or snowy conditions. The rubber sole features strategically placed pointed lugs to help you dig into the ground and stay upright.

