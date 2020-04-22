The North Face has turned defective clothes into an Earth Day collection

In celebration of Earth Day, The North Face has just dropped its new Remade Collection. The capsule consists of upcycled garments that were designed and created using refurbished materials. It's all part of the company's sustainability efforts with The North Face Renewed, which turns old materials into one-of-a-kind jackets, sweaters, vests, and more.

"Whether previously worn, returned, damaged or defective, it's inspected, washed and tuned up for your next adventure," The North Face says about its Renewed products. "It’s the same great quality and performance you expect from The North Face with less impact on the earth." However they spin it, we like it.

One-of-a-kind — With this particular Earth Day Remade Collection, The North Face is launching a variety of clothing that includes tees, flannel shirts, parkas, and down jackets, among other things, but you'll have to act fast because they're already selling out fast. Depending on what you're looking for, clothing prices range from $50 all the way to $375. Whatever you end up spending, though, just think about how you're doing something good for our planet while looking great at the same time.

The North Face is trying to make these one-of-a-kind launches more prominent: Back in February, it announced it was auctioning off exclusive pieces made from vintage gear, as it looked to make upcycling a key element of its Renewed Design Residency. These programs are giving birth to some unique and fantastic TNF garments, and today's Earth Day drop is no exception.

The North Face.

Recycled. Upcycled. — Naturally, The North Face isn't the only brand to take the necessary steps to become more sustainable. Just last month, New Balance released 100 sneakers made of excess materials, which sold out in minutes thanks to their rarity and deconstructed aesthetic. Nike, meanwhile, is getting ready to come out with its Space Hippie collection, a set of sneakers made out of recycled trash that look like they're out of this world.

For the sake of humanity, let's hope all these brands keep pushing this movement forward, but let's also hope they take it as serious business, rather than merely using it as a marketing gimmick.

Now or never — Those of you who are interested in checking out The North Face's Remade Collection for Earth Day can go to its website right now. Some of the garments are unfortunately gone, but there's still plenty to choose from. Just be quick before someone else beats you to it.

The North Face.