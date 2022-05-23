The North Face taps Drag queen Pattie Gonia to celebrate Pride

Ahead of Pride Month, The North Face is celebrating LGBTQ+ communities in every space, including (and especially) the outdoors. Headlining the brand’s Summer of Pride series of events is a collaboration with drag queen, environmentalist, and community organizer Pattie Gonia, who will host outdoor activities designed to build and support local LGBTQ+ engagement.

“We believe that exploration is for everyone and it is critical to empower and uplift voices in the LGBTQ+ community in order to make the outdoors an equitable and safe space for all,” said Mike Ferris, The North Face VP of Global Brand Management, in a press release. “The Summer of Pride series is one of the ways we’re working to promote a more accessible and welcoming environment for individuals from all backgrounds to gather and experience the joy of the outdoors.”

Enjoying the outdoors — The North Face will host its Summer of Pride events in Portland, Oregon on June 11; Denver, Colorado on August 6; Columbus, Ohio on August 30; and San Francisco, California on an unannounced date later in the summer. Pattie will lead half-day programs at each destination, where attendees will have the opportunity to “choose their own adventure” through breakout sessions, nature walks, and hikes.

All activities have been designed to build and support local LGBTQ+ engagement. Attendees will be able to connect with — and learn from — organizations and community leaders including The North Face Explore Fund grantee partners. Local retailers like Public Lands, EVO, and Sports Basement have also partnered with TNF to help bring the series of events to life, and other brands are encouraged to participate.

“The LGBTQ+ community needs to be everywhere — especially the outdoors,” said Pattie Gonia in a press release. “We're here, we’re queer, and we’re enjoying the outdoors… This collaboration helps expand exploration for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community who are vastly underrepresented in the outdoor community.”

Taking action — Since 2010, The North Face has committed more than $10 million to more than 500 nonprofits through the Explore Fund, including Queer Nature, Out There Adventures, Outdoor Afro, Latino Outdoors, Native Women's Wilderness, and other organizations building equity in the outdoors and creating opportunities for all. This year, the brand is also expanding its multi-year partnership with Brave Trails, an organization and residential summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth centered on leadership and skills development.

The North Face plans to donate $100,000 to Brave Trails to help support its work, particularly the development of its “Forever Home,” a new overnight summer camp facility based in Santa Clarita, California. The camp, which spans 54 acres in the Angeles National Forest, will be the first LGBTQ+ camp solely dedicated to queer youth leadership and community-building in the world.

Celebrate in style — Wrapping up The North Face’s Pride offerings is a product collection featuring both adult and youth styles. Unisex hoodies, jackets, tees, tanks, shorts, and even slides are available at the brand’s website, each featuring a rainbow riff on TNF’s classic logo. As The North Face insinuates, the styles look best when worn loudly and proudly outdoors.

