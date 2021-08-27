The North Face's Tekware apparel is designed for the most terrible weather

Last weekend, Hurricane Henri gave New Yorkers the rare chance to justify wearing taped seams, high-tech boots, and other outdoor gear that’s generally superfluous for urban life. Even the most ardent enthusiast has to admit fashion and streetwear’s embrace of gorp is at the very least a tad goofy, but today The North Face launches a new apparel collection that actually does belong in the city.

Tekware is spearheaded by a hoodie and pant combination that is, in essence, The North Face’s version of Nike’s beloved Tech Fleece. The resemblance is uncanny from the first glance, with black striping only reinforcing the similarity to Nike’s smooth and slightly shimmery athleisure suit. NBA players like Kevin Durant love to wear Tech Fleece throughout the course of their day and even in the pre-game tunnel when they can’t be bothered to get a fit off.

The North Face’s fleece suits, which also include a non-hooded jacket, warrant attention for their superior weather preparedness. 91-percent recycled polyester is used in conjunction with a quick-drying FlashDry material and given a water-repellent finish. Sweats aren’t usually compatible with rain, but Tekware will allow you to remain comfortable while combatting mild elements.

Plenty of accessories, too — In addition to the range of outerwear and bottoms, the men's and women’s Tekware also include a run of accessories that make use of The North Face’s FlashDry. Bucket hats, ball caps, and balaclavas all make use of the quick-drying material, while a pair of smartphone-compatible gloves will help keep you warm in moderately cold weather.

Short- and long-sleeve Tekware under layers are also included in the collection, while the outerwear is rounded out with a quarter-zip in the same water-repellent fleece. You can get the full range beginning today through The North Face’s website, and costs are kept low for the transitional season gear with nothing coming in at more than $109. Save the more serious investments for your winter gear, even if you must rock an Artic level jacket when your biggest excursion involves crossing the street.