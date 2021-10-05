The North Face is bringing back its iconic Trans-Antarctica jackets

The North Face is bringing back one of its most iconic and hardcore collections of winter gear. Originally created in 1990, the Trans-Antarctica capsule was made for the expedition that saw a team of six international explorers complete the first non-mechanized crossing of the continent. It took the group seven months to cross 4,000 miles by dogsled, and the collection would go on to be embraced by a streetwear community facing conditions nowhere near as extreme.

The capsule was reissued in 2008 in celebration of The North Face’s 40th anniversary, and Supreme also riffed on the gear for its annual collaboration in 2017. Now, the Trans-Antarctica gear returns with its original iconography as well as more sustainable construction worthy of the expedition’s legacy.

Raising awareness of climate change was the primary purpose for the International Trans-Antarctica Expedition, and after it was completed global agreed to preserve the continent for conservation. In addition to reviving the gear, The North Face will also release a documentary about the expedition and its lasting impact, and you can see the trailer right here.

The North Face

Ready for some overkill? — The explorers taking part in the Antarctic expedition faced temperatures as low as 113 degrees below zero and traversed through a storm lasting 50 days, more than a fifth of the 220-day journey. So surely, if The North Face’s parka and accompanying gear held them down, it’ll certainly stand up to whatever you have in store this winter.

Beyond its winter bonafides, The Trans-Antarctica collection’s enduring appeal also comes from its colorful color blocking and collection of flags representing the nations of each team member. The high-vis colors were actually a necessity in case any of the explorers became lost, but they just so happen to look great for everyday wear as well.

Updates to the parka include recycled materials, DryVent fabrics that provide more breathable waterproofing, and 700 fill goose down certified to the Responsible Down Standard. And for a more casual embrace of the look, a fleece, hoodie, and pants will all come in with less advanced materials.

The full collection is out today through select retailers, with prices ranging from $99 to $700. To learn more about the historic expedition that inspired it, look out for The North Face’s accompanying documentary to drop November 9.