The North Face Urban Exploration readies versatile outerwear for fall

The North Face Urban Exploration has been on the functional fashion wave since its debut. Per its name, the sublabel delivers pieces that seamlessly transition from the mountains to the paved city streets. Designed with both style and lifestyle in mind, the new “Urban Ecology” capsule offers items that are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking, and water-repellent.

In contrast to TNF’s mountaineering roots, Urban Exploration is exclusively designed with non-climbers in mind, focusing instead on the middle ground between practicality and shape. This balance becomes especially important as the urban environment grows increasingly challenging — but unfortunately for some shoppers, Urban Exploration, like TNF’s Purple Label, is regionally limited. Since debuting in Hong Kong and Shanghai stores in 2016, the sublabel has been exclusive to select The North Face dealers in Asia. Still, the distance is nothing a proxy service can’t fix, and you can trust Urban Exploration pieces are absolutely worth the extra effort.

Everything you could want and more — Versatility is a defining theme in the Urban Ecology collection. Ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking, and water-repellent fabric is used throughout the capsule, making its pieces suitable for any weather or setting. A number of vests, wind jackets, and casual pants all come outfitted with the material, as well as features to enhance their outdoor use.

The North Face The North Face The North Face The North Face The North Face The North Face

Highlights of the collection include the multi-pocket D1 City Vest, which boasts a detachable storage panel, and the D2 City Casual Pants, which incorporate Windwall and DWR water-repellent protection. The D2 Dryvent Jacket, inspired by the classic Mountain 2000 silhouette, comes with carabiner and climbing rope details for a utilitarian look and feel. Layering all the pieces for multi-functionality is encouraged.

Taking inspiration from both natural and urban landscapes, the Urban Ecology collection arrives in an olive and suede color scheme, as well as in clean two-tone panda colors. Zippers and buckles are accentuated in contrasting hues for quick and easy access, while The North Face branding is emphasized in either black or white.

The North Face Urban Exploration “Urban Ecology” collection is available now at select TNF retailers in Asia, but with the help of a proxy, anyone outside of the region can get the envy-worthy goods delivered overseas.