The North Face’s revived Extreme collection is everything you want in vintage outdoor gear

The ‘80s and ‘90s were a glorious time for skiwear, which is why it’s no surprise to see The North Face once again pull from its archives from that time period. The venerable outdoor brand is relaunching its Extreme collection, which was originally introduced in 1988, and it features all the bold colors and dynamic lines you could want from vintage outerwear.

Piece by piece — Top billing goes to the full wind suit, which comes in a fiery red with hits of turquoise and black. Its nylon WindWall shell is breathable but wind resistant, and the elastic waistband with a velcro adjustment makes it a cinch to tie around your waist. That’s the power move if you’re going to wear a full jumpsuit.

That same color blocking also appears across a full-zip fleece, hoodie, tee, ballcap, and backpack. Should you want to join in on the fun without being quite as bright, a rain jacket and hoodie put the red in the backseat in favor of black. I don’t know why you’d want that, but then again I’ve never seen a color I didn’t like.

Get extreme — The full collection is available now on The North Face’s site and at select retailers. Prices range from $32 for the T-shirt, up to $240 for the wind suit. I’m not a therapist, but my money’s on this gear curing seasonal depression.

The North Face

The North Face