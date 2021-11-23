Adidas keeps it weird with a furry cat sneaker straight from ‘The Simpsons’

This year has seen Adidas go to Springfield for a continued stream of The Simpsons-themed sneakers, but none of them as funny as the Superstar coming down the pipeline.

Adidas’ classic silhouette is getting a makeover for Snowball II, the Simpsons’ family cat and successor to the late Snowball I. Black fur totally consumes the upper, save for the rubber shell toe, and the tongue has been done away with completely to be adorned by Snowball II’s face. Whisker and ear flaps hang off around the collar, while a tail shoots back from the heel to complete a creepily but hilariously anthropomorphic sneaker.

Snowball II’s Superstar has shades of Jeremy Scott, but it also brings to mind Kerwin Frost’s recent Adidas collaboration that still endures as eeriest sneaker you’ll ever see. It’s becoming clear that Adidas is prepared to get weirder than ever, and with this streak of experimentation brings the challenge of figuring out just how exactly to wear the kicks.

Maybe they’ll work best as slippers? — We’re on the record of being champions of the house shoe here at Input, and if it isn’t fit for the outside world, the fuzzy Snowball II could serve well as a more structured winter slipper. The sneaker just has to be warm and cozy, and wearing characters’ faces on your feet is already well-tread ground for slippers if not proper shoes for everyday wear.

A release date has yet to be confirmed for Adidas’ latest The Simpsons collaboration, but the sneaker is expected to drop sometime before the end of the year. The timing makes for a good gag gift for Christmas, and surely there’s a Simpsons fan in your life who’d appreciate the chance to rock Snowball II’s green eyes on their feet.