The thicc skate shoe revival has now gone luxury with Eytys

In 2018, A$AP Rocky released an Osiris D3-inspired sneaker to kick off his partnership with Under Armour. The original fat-tongued sneaker was a hit for skaters in the 2000s, and the Fashion Killa himself bringing back the abandoned style was an early signal of its imminent return. Cementing the revival has been Nike's renewed commitment to the SB Dunk Low, another skateboarding silhouette popular in the 2000s and a crucial shoe for any real sneakerhead at the time. It's back in full force, from high profile collaborations with the likes of Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott, to general release color variants that are also flying.

Naturally, high fashion is beginning to follow suit.

Eytys joins the Y2K party — Eytys, the elevated footwear brand from Stockholm, has released its own take on the fat tongue, thick sole, and all-around beefiness of aughts skate shoes with the new Harmony sneaker. In addition to the clear Osiris D3's lineage, you'll see similar stripes to the Air Jordan 12. A new balloon-like, fish-eye Eytys logo on the tongue is also reminiscent of skate brands from the '90s and '00s, with Alien Workshop being the most obvious comparison. A series of cartoonish drawings with JNCO-esque jeans on Eytys' Instagram account drive home the era at play.

Eytys

So what makes it a $300+ take on the trend? — The $310 price tag is typical for Eytys' offerings, which are often just as billowy and always made of premium materials. In the case of the Harmony, it's gorgeous tumbled leather with neoprene/cotton lining and durable rubber sole. It's almost too nice to skate in — which would make it even more badass for a real skater to beat up. The more likely audience are FIT girls and their ilk, but don't let that archetype hold you back. These shoes are confirmed to fuck. This is only the beginning — expect to see plenty of similar shoes with tags well north of $200.

Two versions of the shoe are available now on Eytys' site — one in a tasteful mix of browns and the other an unfussy black and white. You can't go wrong with either if you're nostalgic for a time when skate shoes were units, Chingy was a star, and iPods had wheels.

Eytys