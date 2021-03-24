Cory Gunther

Good Finds

These totally cyberpunk Jordans you can actually cop are 52% off right now

Screw Trophy Room’s backdooring. These Jordans are on sale and you won’t look like every thirsty hypebeast.

Lately, Nike’s going all-in on innovative new designs using recycled materials. Jordan Brand is following its lead with these ‘Crater’ shoes.

They’re literally made from trash.

Nike

Cyberpunk vibes

Is it just me, or do these unique-looking shoes give you serious cyberpunk vibes? Nike says the hybrid canvas-like sneaker is made with “a total of at least 20% recycled content.” The canvas upper is made from 100% recycled polyester and the rubber soles from “at least 13% recycle Nike Grind rubber.”

Nike

