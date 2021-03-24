These totally cyberpunk Jordans you can actually cop are 52% off right now

Good Finds
Screw Trophy Room’s backdooring. These Jordans are on sale and you won’t look like every thirsty hypebeast.
Lately, Nike’s going all-in on innovative new designs using recycled materials. Jordan Brand is following its lead with these ‘Crater’ shoes.
They’re literally made from trash.
Is it just me, or do these unique-looking shoes give you serious cyberpunk vibes? Nike says the hybrid canvas-like sneaker is made with “a total of at least 20% recycled content.” The canvas upper is made from 100% recycled polyester and the rubber soles from “at least 13% recycle Nike Grind rubber.”