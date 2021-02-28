These Under Armour shoes have a smart chip to track your runs, and they're 45% off right now

If you want to break from the mold and try a bold, stylish, comfortable "smart" running shoe, we have just what you need. Instead of going Nike or Adidas, consider a pair from Under Armour.

UA has plenty of fans on its own, but when we saw they're offering the excellent HOVR Phantom 2 shoes for 45 percent off we had to share. That's just $83, instead of the regular $150 price tag. Under Armour took its most popular running shoes and redesigned the top with a closed, flat-knit upper that delivers a sock-like feel to make them more comfortable and reassuring during runs.

These types of slip-on shoes aren't for everyone, but once you get familiar with how it feels, you'll never want to go back to open shoes. I have a pair and think they're fantastic.

Under Armour

It doesn't hurt that Under Armour uses an external heel design for added support or that the HOVR technology, like Nike's Air, provides a zero-gravity feeling that minimizes the impact from each step. That's a fancy way of saying they're super padded, wickedly comfortable, and you'll enjoy running in them.

Another excellent aspect of these running shoes, aside from the stylish good looks, is the smart chip built-in. This chip connects to the UA MapMyRun app, which tracks all sorts of things to help runners train, improve, reach goals, and more. Plus, who doesn't love a pair of red shoes?

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.