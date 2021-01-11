This Japanese shoulder bag is the last bag you'll ever need

Good Finds
Nearly 70 percent off a lifelong investment is money well spent.
Briefing is a Japanese brand specializing in military-spec bags that are as stylish as they are durable. Its catalogue might look like an army surplus store with its abundance of ripstop nylon, but Briefing knows better how to make the perfect bag for everyday life.
Rarely issued in anything but shades from the military, Briefing's bags are the sort that never go out of style. They're pricey, but well worth the money for all the strategically placed pockets and durability more than suited for civilian duty.