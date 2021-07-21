This rugged Nike SB Dunk High looks more like a hiking boot than a sneaker

Despite new designs and collaborations, consumers are growing tired of Nike’s Dunk model as a result of the brand’s endless marketing. To remedy this boredom — and more importantly, boost sales again — Nike SB has turned the sneaker into another type of shoe entirely.

Leaked images of a pair of Nike SB Dunk Highs look more like hiking boots than a shoe made for skateboarding. Ample branding suggests the sneakers are a collaboration between Nike SB and Australian skate shop PASS-PORT, although the shoes’ rugged appearance leans more towards Nike’s ACG (All Climate Gear) sector with its earth-toned coloring and durable materials. Regardless, this Dunk High isn’t meant for careful, crease-less steps — it’s built for hiking, spelunking, and other outdoor mischief.

Giving Dunks the boot — PASS-PORT has totally reworked the SB sneaker, pairing what looks to be a ripstop mustard nylon base with hairy green suede overlays. Allegedly — and fittingly — called the “Workboot,” the Dunk High features a brown leather Swoosh, gold-tone metal eyelets, and thick brown rope laces, adding to the hiking boot-inspired design.

Fit for exploring PASS-PORT’s native Australia, the utilitarian sneaker also boasts trail-style pull tabs and black midsoles with contrasting stitching (akin to a Dr. Martens boot). A translucent brown outsole sports a camouflage-like look with faux dirt speckles.

Copious amounts of branding ensure that even the outback will know where these Dunk Highs originated. The sneaker’s heel features gold embroidery in the shape of a man (presumably a farmer) holding the Nike Swoosh as if it were a shovel. Matching gold embroidery, featuring both PASS-PORT and Nike SB’s logos, sits on the tongue while the same farmer graphic appears on the insoles. Both pull tabs feature a repeated image of two hands linking together — perhaps a nod to the two brand’s first collaboration.

@SneakerKnockerzLLC

No release date, mate — As of now, no release information has been confirmed by Nike SB or PASS-PORT. But given the unusual design of the “Workboot” Dunk High, a launch may be limited to the latter’s home country of Australia instead of the international SNKRS.

Still, the worst-case scenario is that you end up needing to enlist a proxy service to have your sneakers sent across the world — and considering PASS-PORT has completely reworked the Dunk High, the extra legwork will be worth it.