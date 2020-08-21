This timeless Sies Marjan trench coat is 70% off right now

One of the cruelest hands dealt by COVID-19 was to Sies Marjan. The New York City-based label from Dutch designer Sander Lak was one of the few assured thrills during New York Fashion Week, especially after the departure of Raf Simons from Calvin Klein. With vibrant colors, lush fabrics, and a love for the extreme, Lak built one of the most exciting progenitors of luxury in the United States.

The brand's shuttering brings an end to some of the most easy-to-wear but elegant pieces on the market. Like the Cruz gabardine belted trench coat. This Sies Marjan coat, normally $1,900, is 70 percent off for a total of $570. That's dummy cheap for such an elevated piece, the kind you're likely to hold onto for life.

A trench to drool over — The Cruz gabardine belted trench coat, shown as part of the SS20 runway show, plays with color in a classic silhouette. Splashes of yellow give the traditional cut its modern character, including a belt to coordinate with the buttons and layered collar. The tailoring keeps it loose, making it easy to throw over anything as you protect yourself from the rain in style.

Get it while it's hot — This deal would be too good to pass up under normal circumstances, but Sies Marjan's closure only adds a sense of urgency. Soon, the label will no longer be available in stores, and turning up their pieces will require a hunt on the second-hand market. Much to my dismay, the selection of Sies Marjan on Grailed is already shockingly thin.

Act while you still can, and pick up this trench at MatchesFashion before its lost to history.

