Nike’s special edition ‘Flying Formation’ Air Max 1 shoe comes with NFTs

Tinker Hatfield, Nike’s Vice President for Design and Special Projects, is now tinkering with NFTs. With the help of Phil Knight’s Division Street label and other executives, the team is presenting a unique NFT and sneaker experience.

The mighty ducks — Titled “Ducks of a Feather,” the NFT and accompanying Nike Air Max 1 sneaker were both designed by University of Oregon alum and legendary designer Tinker Hatfield. On the digital front, only 120 NFT profile pictures will be released, joined by a physical Oregon-exclusive “Flying Formation” Nike Air Max 1. Both will see an auctioned release on February 20.

The Air Max 1 sneaker is covered in shades of green from lime to forest to align with the University of Oregon’s colors, complete with a multi-color Swoosh. A big duck logo resembling the NFT sits on the tongue in the same rainbow palette, matching the insole.

The event will kick off with a Dutch auction (an auction that starts at a high price and decreases over time) for the initial sale. The NFTs start at a price of 12.5 ETH and gradually decrease over 12 hours to a reserved one ETH (worth about $2,800, at the moment), during which collectors can bid at any time the price feels right. Each profile picture is unique, and all of the Air Max pairs cater to different sizes.

Not just another collectible — Two-thirds of the collection’s proceeds will benefit the University of Oregon football team directly through the help of Division Street, an Oregon-based collective that provides NIL (name, image, and likeness) support to college athletes. Another 10 percent will go toward all participating Oregon student athletes.

Each pair of Air Max sneakers will be signed by Hatfield himself, who holds a special place in his portfolio for the silhouette. Since it was the first Nike shoe with an exposed Air unit, Hatfield’s connection to its innovation and storyline made it his first choice for the release – plus it aligns with the sneaker’s 35th anniversary this year.

Those interested in the “Ducks of a Feather” NFT and sneakers can find more information on the event’s website, where you can also hear from student athletes who’ve participated in the Division Street program.