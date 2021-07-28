New Balance made an amazing trio of farmers market-themed sneakers

Todd Snyder and New Balance are celebrating farmers' markets with a capsule as clean as eating locally sourced vegetables. Not only have the collaborators created three different color variants for the 327 sneaker, but they’ve also made a trio of seersucker jackets — an unusual but welcomed pairing for such a release.

The three sneakers are named for the produce that’s inspired them: “Pineapple,” “Pomegranate,” and “Wheat.” Each takes on a colorful palette informed by their namesake — although the “Pineapple” version is less overt — and features a tongue graphic of the respective plant. If not tasty, then they’re certainly tasteful.

“We concepted the Farmers Market capsule during lockdown, so the design team and I were reminiscing about (and looking forward to) the experience of walking around a farmers market on a hot summer day,” Snyder said in a release. “We wanted these sneakers and jackets to be a colorful reminder of how special that experience is. I’m grateful that this capsule is coming out at a moment when many of us can return to our local farm stands and favorite restaurants.”

Todd Snyder Todd Snyder Todd Snyder Todd Snyder Todd Snyder Todd Snyder

The jackets may be even better than the kicks — Three seersucker jackets in washed-out pastels bring a bit of dandy to the capsule. These aren’t the stuffy affairs you’d find at the Kentucky Derby or at a party for a country club that still has archaic membership requirements either — as is made clear by the embroidered logo that, thankfully, isn’t too distracting. Throw one of ’em on with a plain tee, chinos or shorts, and a pair of New Balances from within or out of the capsule and you’ve got a versatile and breezy summer fit for sundown to sunup.

In keeping with the theme, Snyder chose three of his favorite people in the New York City culinary scene to star in the campaign — Dan Kluger of Loring Place, Christina Tosi of Milk Bar, and Andy Baraghani of Bon Apetit. The designer has also pledged to donate $10,000 to GrowNYC, an organization that provides fresh food to city dwellers through community and school gardens.

The Todd Snyder and New Balance goods will release first at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, through Snyder’s website. A second launch is to follow on August 12 through New Balance’s site, giving you two shots at putting together the best fit at your local farmers' market.