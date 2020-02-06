Tom Sachs' exploding Nike poncho is launching again this weekend

Last spring, Tom Sachs unveiled an extraordinary Nike collaboration with a signature tutorial video. The video starts out with what looks merely like a NASA-inspired fanny pack, but there's more than meets the eye. With a pull on two draw strings, a poncho billows out from the bag and catches the air before settling nicely on its wearer. A series of fasteners can make it more snug, and after it's served its use it can be whipped off and rolled back into the bag.

Back again — It's mesmerizing, and it was damn near impossible to purchase last year. After selling out, the poncho is set to re-release this weekend. Dover Street Market New York is dropping the poncho at a special instillation inside the store. A hat similar to those worn underneath astronaut helmets will also release, but we know what the headliner is here.

The exploding poncho is utilitarian style taken to the extreme. Does anyone really need a poncho that bursts triumphantly out of a fanny pack? No, but it's cool as hell, and every other poncho now looks flaccid by comparison.

Sachs loves NASA — Sachs' obsession with NASA has shown throughout his artistic career, as well as in his collaborations with Nike. His NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 sneaker was a massive hit in 2017 and now resells for nearly $5,000. Despite becoming a precious commodity, Sachs intended for the shoe to be beat up and worn. For its release, he even required would-be customers to go through an obstacle course in an attempt to weed out "posers." That I missed the event is one of my great regrets in life.

The space aesthetic can be seen here too, with the heavily-secured off-white and cream bag hit with dashes of red and blue. Once unfolded, the poncho bears an American flag on the right shoulder and Sachs' own handwriting throughout. If you think you're too old or too cool to cosplay spaceman when it's raining, well, you and I are not alike.