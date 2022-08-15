Tommy Hilfiger introduces resale program and plans for circularity

Tommy Hilfiger wants you to give your clothes a second chance. Together with ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) project, the fashion label is launching a resale program aimed at giving its products as much life as possible.

Using a prepaid shipping label, customers can fill a shippable box or bag of their choosing with women’s and kid’s clothing from any brand. If they have men’s clothing to send in, however, it must be from Tommy Hilfiger. Clothing can be shipped to ThredUp for free, and the value of the items resold will be granted in the form of Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit. If the pieces don’t sell within the allotted 30-day time frame, participants can either request for them to be returned or recycled by the brand.

Going full circle — Only 50 percent of what’s sent in will qualify for resale, and the website warns that low-value brands aren’t likely to receive a payout because “their processing costs are higher than their resale value.” For an item to be chosen, it must also be without stains, damage, smells, or alterations.

Many of the pre-worn items already listed on the platform boast major markdowns. For example, a pair of sneakers that is estimated to retail for $159 is listed for about $43, while a normally $139 dress is listed for about $33.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

ThredUp’s CEO James Reinhart said in a statement that Tommy Hilfiger’s commitment to quality helps solidify its circular potential. “The brand’s products are made to withstand the test of time both with classic designs and durable quality, making resale a natural fit for the company,” he said. The partnership also aligns with Tommy’s goal to become fully circular by 2030.

According to Green Story Inc., a sustainability platform that measures brands’ positive impact, returning one clothing item back into the circular economy can extend its life by an average of 2.2 years. Thanks to ThredUp’s resale model, 3.5 million miles of driving emissions have been eliminated, and 15.7 million gallons of water have been saved. Eddie Bauer also partnered with ThredUp last month on its outdoor gear resale initiative to help make outdoor activities more accessible.

To request a shipping label for your trade-in, head to Tommy Hilfiger’s website. This way, you can keep clutter out of your closet and the landfills.