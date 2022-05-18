Another Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker is reportedly coming soon

Less than a year after Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld fiasco, the rapper and Nike are reportedly ready to resume their collaborative releases. Although Nike took some time to delay the sneakers, twelve in total, after the tragedy in Texas, it seems enough time has passed for the two to start preparing to release another Air Jordan 1 Low.

Put it in reverse — Coming in a “Reverse Mocha” color scheme, the shoes take on a similar makeup to Scott’s acclaimed “Mocha” Jordan 1 High that was released in 2019. The sneaker draws on its Sail and Brown shades but this time inverts the arrangement. An aged-looking midsole provides the base in a shade that matches the laces and Swooshes, and red serves as the main contrasting shade on the heel and tongue.

Typical to Cactus Jack x Nike collabs, the sneakers feature the signature reversed Swoosh and a stitched Cactus Jack face logo. Aside from the 2019 “Mocha” pair, you might also compare the upcoming kicks to the collab with Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara that appeared in a similarly earthy color palette. It seems the rapper is keen on updating designs of his past, given he also referenced an unreleased Air Jordan 6 through one of the upcoming Air Max 1s.

@stylelikekay

@stylelikekay

La Flame burns on — The Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to drop after the Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 Mid arrive in May. While Dior and Fortnite put their relationships with Scott on the backburner after Astroworld — and his spiked seltzer is no more, either — Nike and La Flame look to resume their partnerships in full force.

Travis Scott and his brand, whether because of his connections to Kylie Jenner and Kanye West or because people genuinely like him as an artist, appears to be easing back into the limelight with little to no pushback. He was greeted by a venue full of fans at a Coachella afterparty and is already set to headline festivals in South America this summer. Some people are quick to express their mistrust of the rapper (just look at the replies on any of his sneaker announcements), but others are still as eager as ever to get their hands on a Scott-endorsed pair of kicks.

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG is said to release on July 21 on the SNKRS app and select stockists. Official images haven’t made the rounds just yet despite the release date announcement, but then again, taking his time is something Travis Scott seems to care very little about.